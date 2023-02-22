FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann was fined 50,000 euros ($53,200) on Wednesday but avoided suspension for his outburst against match officials after the Bundesliga leader's 3-2 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The German soccer federation issued the fine for what it called Nagelsmann’s “unsportsmanlike comments” to referee Tobias Welz and officials in their locker room after Saturday's game.

The federation refrained from any ban for Nagelsmann after noting he apologized the same evening and had not previously appeared before its sports court.

Nagelsmann was upset after Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano was sent off in the eighth minute for a foul on Gladbach’s Alassane Plea as the forward was heading toward the goal. There was only minimal contact, but Welz said it was enough for Plea to lose his balance.

Nagelsmann saw it differently at the time and angrily confronted the match officials afterward.

“Is he messing me around or what?” Nagelsmann reportedly roared, before he knocked on the door of the officials’ dressing room.

Bayern leads the Bundesliga on goal difference from Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin but Nagelsmann is under pressure after seeing the team's four-point lead disappear since the winter break.

Bayern hosts Union in Munich on Sunday.

