Julian Nagelsmann will not be headed to the dugout at Stamford Bridge after all.

Fabrizio Romano reports the 35-year-old German has withdrawn his candidacy for the Chelsea vacancy.

German coach is said to be no longer available after multiple round of talks.



Nagelsmann was top candidate for the job.

The former Bayern Munich boss was widely viewed as the top candidate for the job and had met with the Blues on several occasions to discuss the role.

Chelsea has been without a permanent boss since the sacking of Graham Potter earlier this month. Former manager Frank Lampard returned to the club in an interim role for the remainder of the season. The team is currently 0-4 under Lampard.

A native of Bavaria, Nagelsmann was fired by Bayern on March 23 in his second season on the job. He led the club to the Bundesliga title last season.

Prior to taking the helm at Bayern, Nagelsmann managed at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig.

The news of Nagelsmann's withdrawal comes only a day after word that former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique was out of frame for the Chelsea job, as well.

The only other serious candidate for the position is believed to be former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues currently sit 11th in the Premier League on 39 points. Chelsea is 10 points behind Brighton for the final European place.

Chelsea returns to league action on Wednesday at home to ninth-place Brentford.