The Tampa Bay Lightning remain $1.9 million over the cap with 19 players under contract and two restricted free agents still in need of new contracts, but general manager Julien BriseBois is vowing to have the team under the $81.5 million ceiling by Jan. 13.

“Will be (cap) compliant by the start of the season,’’ BriseBois told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun for The Athletic via text message Sunday.

The Lightning signed defenceman Mikhail Sergachev to a three-year, $14.4 million contract last month, but still have Anthony Cirelli and Erik Cernak left to sign.

In attempt to clear space, the Lightning placed forward Tyler Johnson on waivers in October, just weeks after winning the Stanley Cup.

Johnson, 30, is signed for four more seasons at a $5 million cap hit and owns a full no-trade clause. He had 14 goals and 31 points in 65 games with the Lightning last season, adding four goals and seven points in 25 games during the NHL's Return to Play.

While the Lightning face immediate concerns with their cap space, the team also already has $75.2 million committed just 13 players for the 2021-22 season, according to CapFriendly.