The Atlanta Falcons will be without wide receiver Julio Jones Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders because of a hamstring injury.

The news comes after the star wide receiver did not practice on Friday, putting his status for Week 12 in doubt. He was originally listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, running back Todd Gurley will also be out for the Falcons on Sunday because of an undisclosed knee injury. He did not practice all week.

Following their matchup with Vegas, the Falcons will take on the Saints in Week 13.