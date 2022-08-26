The Seattle Mariners and star rookie Julio Rodriguez are finalizing a massive long-term contract extension, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez report that Rodriguez will earn $210 million guaranteed over 14 years with the ability to grow to well over $400 million in incentives. The contract includes player and team options.

In his first 108 career games, the 21-year-old is batting .269 with 20 home runs, 64 RBI and 23 stolen bases. He is the sixth Mariners player to reach the 20 home run, 20 stolen base mark after Ruppert Jones (1979), Phil Bradley (1985), Alex Rodriguez (1997-99), Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99), and Mike Cameron (2001-02). Rodriguez (107 games) passed Los Angeles Angels' outfielder Mike Trout (112 games) as the fastest player in AL history to reach the milestone.

He was named to his first All-Star game and participated in the Home Run Derby.

