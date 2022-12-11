NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each scored 27 points and the New York Knicks ran their winning streak to a season-high four games, beating the Sacramento Kings 112-99 on Sunday night.

Randle had all 27 points by halftime, then was ejected with 3:35 left in the third quarter after arguing a non-call and receiving two technical fouls.

Jalen Brunson added 18 points, and Immanuel Quickley and Mitchell Robinson each had 12.

Domantas Sabonis led Sacramento with 20 points. Keegan Murray had 18 and Kevin Huerter 17 as the Kings were held under 100 points for the first time this season.

It was decided early.

The Knicks trailed 9-8 before going on a 28-10 run and holding a double-digit lead the rest of the way. New York was ahead 36-22 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 19 in the second before settling for a 66-50 halftime lead.

The Kings pulled within 11 on Murray’s basket with 9:21 left in the third, but the Knicks scored the next six points to stall the rally. Sacramento was able to pull within 13, but Isiah Hartenstein’s tip-in gave the Kicks a game-high 21-point lead with 1:25 left in the third quarter.

With 1:41 left in the game, Sabonis’ free throw again brought the Kings within 11, 110-99.

TIP-INS

Kings: Scoring leader De’Aaron Fox missed his second straight game with soreness in his right foot. ... Harrison Barnes (15) and Malik Monk (12) also scored in double-digits for the Kings.

Knicks: New York hadn’t won four straight games since March 23-28, 2022. Thet evened their home at 7-7. … Obi Toppin missed his second consecutive game with a non-displaced fractured right fibula.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Knicks: At Chicago on Wednesday night.

