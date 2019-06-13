The weather doesn't seem to be cooperating in Toronto on Thursday ahead of Game 6 of the NBA Finals and as result the famous Jurassic Park might be moving indoors to Scotiabank Arena.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment is monitoring the weather conditions in Toronto and announced they will move things indoors if conditions get severe. The decision will be determined at 5pm ET.

"The Raptors tailgate events in Maple Leaf Square are a long-standing tradition for our fans and we look forward to that tradition continuing for tonight’s historic game," MLSE manager of corporate communications Charzie Abendanio said in a press release Thursday afternoon. "We are monitoring weather conditions closely today and should there be a threat of severe conditions a decision will be determined at 5 p.m. and fans in the Square will be moved into Scotiabank Arena to view tonight’s game."

Game time for Game 6 is 9pm ET as the Toronto Raptors look to close out the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland and win their first NBA title.