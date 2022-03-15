Klopp: Liverpool 'to be as annoying as possible' to City

Jurgen Klopp vows that his team will not go away in the race for the Premier League title.

The Liverpool boss says his side "will be as annoying as possible" to Manchester City in the season's closing weeks. Following City's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday, the Reds trail City by four points, but have a game in hand.

"The plan is to be as annoying as possible," Klopp said ahead of Wednesday's date with an in-form Arsenal side. "We have to win our games. It's final after final after final that we play. We're not ten points ahead with 10 to go. It's in front of us - attack it, chase it, go for it. It's the only chance we have."

The Reds have won eight straight heading into the match at the Emirates with their hosts having won five in a row of their own to sit two points clear of Manchester United for the final Champions League spot with three matches in hand.

In the previous encounter between Arsenal and Liverpool this season at Anfield last November, the Reds were decisive victors. Goals from Sadio Mané, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah and Takumi Minamino gave Liverpool a 4-0 win.

City still hosts Liverpool on Apr. 10 at the Etihad in what could be a potential title-deciding fixture.