Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that while his side is excited to reach the quarterfinal stage of the League Cup, his team won't be able to play its tie against Aston Villa unless it's rescheduled.

Currently, the quarterfinals are scheduled to be played the week beginning December 16. The Reds, as reigning Champions League winners, are set to travel to Qatar to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup set to kick off on December 18.

"If they don't find a place for us, an appropriate place - not 3am on Christmas Day - then we don't play it," Klopp said after his side beat Arsenal 5-5 (5-4 on penalties) on Wednesday. "We will not be the victim of this problem. We played [Wednesday] and we wanted to win. If they don't find a proper date for us then we cannot play the next round and [Villa] will go through - or Arsenal will play it. I cannot change that."

Rescheduling the fixture might be easier said than done. Outside of the Club World Cup, Liverpool has seven matches already scheduled for December. The next conceivable midweek opportunity outside of international breaks to reschedule the match would be between January 11 and 19, except the semifinals of the League Cup have been scheduled for the week of January 6.

"You have to think about these things," Klopp said of the schedule-making. "If you have a fixture list where one team cannot be part of all the games, then you have to think about it. Hopefully it starts at one point, hopefully it starts now."

The team's Premier League match with West Ham that was set for December 20 will also be rescheduled due to the Club World Cup. No makeup date has yet been announced.