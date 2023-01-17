Facing his worst spell as a manager at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp says he has no intentions of leaving Liverpool.

The Reds have won just two of six of their matches in all competitions since the restart of play after the World Cup and have lost two straight in the Premier League, including last Saturday's 3-0 thumping by Brighton. The team sits ninth in the table on 28 points, 10 behind Manchester United for the final Champions League place and 19 adrift of leaders Arsenal.

"Either the manager's position changes or a lot of other things change," Klopp said ahead of the team's third-round FA Cup replay against Wolves. "So, as far as I am concerned unless someone tells me I will not go. So that means maybe there is a point where we have to change other stuff. We will see that, but that is something for the future - like summer or whatever. Not now. I have space and time to think about it. We have to play better football now."

Now in his eighth season at the helm of the club with whom he's won an FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League, Klopp insists that he hasn't lost the locker room.

"I was not that often in a similar situation, but I know exactly how it works when things don't go well," Klopp said. "There is a list of things you go through and one of the things is the players aren't listening to the coach any more. In Germany, we say the manager doesn't reach the team any more. So I understand it looks like this sometimes but it is just not the case. You can take that off the list. Everyone feels responsible. There is nobody sitting there thinking, 'I was okay, but he wasn't'. It wasn't there, I don't see it, I don't hear it, it's not there. If it was here then the player would have a real problem. That is the moment the problems really start."

Following the replay against Wolves, Liverpool returns to Premier League play on Saturday when it hosts fellow struggling giants, 10th-place Chelsea, at Anfield.