PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jurickson Profar had his first multihomer game in four years, Connor Seabold got his first major league win and the Colorado Rockies routed Pittsburgh 10-1 Tuesday night, sending the Pirates to their eighth loss in nine games.

Profar hit a go-ahead solo homer on a slider from Luis Ortiz (0-1) in the second and followed Ryan McMahon's two-run triple with a two-run drive off Duane Underwood Jr. that capped a five-run seventh and built a nine-run lead.

Profar had his third career multihomer game and first since July 17, 2019, for Oakland against Seattle.

“It felt good, especially after the win that we had,” Profar said. “It's been a little bit of a difficult start for me, but I'm working hard every day. Trying to catch up.”

Seabold (1-0), a 27-year-old right-hander making his eighth big league start and 15th appearance, allowed one run, three hits and three walks in five innings. He had been 0-4 in his big league career with Boston and Colorado, and he was making his second straight start after seven relief appearances this season.

“I just go out and try to get the team five, six innings at a time,” Seabold said. "Got the run support today and was able to get out of a few jams. Walked away with a win.

“The fact that I get to do it, got it done, did it here. Everything, it's awesome. It's great.”

Ortiz gave up five runs — two earned — and seven hits in five innings in his season debut.

“Really, the only bad pitch he threw was the 0-0 slider to Profar that he hit out,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “So, overall, I thought he threw the ball well.”

Colorado has won seven of nine.

“Hopefully, the mix of players, it's different," Rockies manager Bud Black said. . "It's early, but a lot of it is the mindset that we have to have and not make a discrepancy between home and road.”

Pittsburgh's skid has followed a 20-8 start, the Pirates' best since 1992. The game drew 11,916, a night after 9,596 attended the series opener.

Charlie Blackmon and Randal Grichuk hit back-to-back, two-out RBI singles in a four-run fourth.

Andrew McCutchen hit a tying two-out, run-scoring single in the third, the Pirates’ only hit in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position. Carlos Santana stranded the bases-loaded in the fifth with an inning-ending flyout.

“This sounds really elementary, but we need a hit,” Shelton said. "We need that hit to break it open. Again, we had opportunities again tonight and just did not execute. It’s something that we’re focusing on, talking about, but we need a couple balls to get in the outfield grass that kind of relieves that pressure a little bit.”

ROSTER MOVES

Pirates: OF Josh Palacios' contract was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis and he went 0 for 2 in his Pittsburgh, playing right field. … RHP Chase De Jong was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

UP NEXT

RHP Antonio Senzatela (0-1, 1.80) will make his second appearance this season for the Rockies in the series finale Wednesday, opposite Pirates LHP Rich Hill (3-3, 4.54). Senzatela allowed one run on three hits in five innings against the Mets on May 5 in his first start since surgery in September to repair a torn ACL.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports