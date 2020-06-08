New Denver Broncos defensive tackle Jurrell Casey is not happy with how things ended with the Tennessee Titans.

Casey told the Double Coverage podcast hosted by Devin and Jason McCourty he felt the trade sending him to Denver in exchange for a seventh-round pick was akin to throwing him away "like a piece of trash."

"The part that is so crazy is that you give so much to them. Especially when you come up on free agency and have opportunities to go somewhere else. Especially the way it was going when we were there, 2-14, 3-13," Casey said. "Those were some rough times. When you're a loyal guy and you feel like things are going in the right direction and you're that centerpiece, you got no choice but to fight it through. My mindset was to stick it out and things would get better.

"For us to get to that point to get better and to be a main focus of that and then you just throw me away to the trash like I wasn't a main block of that ... Coming off an injury the year before and playing the whole season for ya'll. No complaints, I did everything you wanted me to do and you throw me like a piece of trash. At the end of the day, none of these businesses are loyal."

Casey was drafted in the third round (No. 77 overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft out of USC and went on to play 139 games over nine seasons. He was named to the Pro Bowl five times and recorded 51 sacks to go along with 493 combined tackles.