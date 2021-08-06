Just another ‘business trip’ as former Argo, Stampeder teammates prepare to battle Despite the familiarity on both sides of the field, friendship and shared histories will be put aside when the Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts square off in their 2021 season opener Saturday on TSN. Salim Valji has more from Calgary.

On the surface, Saturday’s Calgary Stampeders-Toronto Argonauts season opener at McMahon Stadium could have the feel of a high school reunion, with several players and coaches on both CFL teams having swapped sides since 2019.

That starts with Argonauts rookie head coach Ryan Dinwiddie, who was previously the Stampeders quarterbacks coach from 2016 to 2019 under Dave Dickenson.

They won a Grey Cup together in 2018 and while the pair have a shared history, neither man has been willing to insert themselves into the rivalry ahead of Saturday’s matchup (7 p.m. ET; 4 p.m. PT TSN1, TSN3).

“I haven’t put too much into it thinking it’s me versus Dave,” Dinwiddie said. “I’ve been so focused on trying to get this offence ready, this team ready to go play. We know it’s going to be a challenge. Calgary’s a tough place to play…I know Dave. He’s a genius. He sees football in a different light. I learned a lot from him. I know he’s going to be prepared, but it’s not me versus Dave. I’ve just got to get the team prepared to win.”

Dickenson had a similar view, downplaying the role of head coaches.

“Coaches don’t win games, players do,” Dickenson said. “He needs to get them ready. He needs to give them the opportunity. He needs to give them structure. Coaches can also lose games though. Ryan’s a friend, a good, hard worker. I’m happy he was able to get this opportunity.”

Nick Arbuckle, the former backup to Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, was slated to start for the Boatmen in Calgary but will now be on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury. McLeod Bethel-Thompson gets the start for the Argos.

Toronto’s roster is dotted with more ex-Stampeders, including defensive lineman Charleston Hughes. He’s still tied for the Stampeders career lead in sacks with 99, but now wears blue and white following a two-year stint in Saskatchewan after spending the first 10 years of his CFL career in Calgary.

Toronto receiver Eric Rogers played four seasons in Calgary, putting up two 1,000 yard campaigns catching passes from Mitchell. Rogers and Mitchell had a strong bond, with the quarterback saying that losing the receiver was like “losing a brother.”

“He’s been a guy that I’ve gone to in a lot of tough times, and you have to have that guy,” Mitchell said on his Horse Power podcast this spring.

With the game less than 48 hours away, Rogers’ outlook is different.

“This is a business trip,” he said. “I go there expecting to win, like I do every game. Just go out there and try to win, put some points on the board. That’s the main goal.”

On the Calgary side, Stampeders linebacker Cory Greenwood, offensive lineman Sean McEwen, backup quarterback Michael O’Connor and punter Ronnie Pfeffer all previously played in Toronto.

While he knows many players on the 2021 Argos roster, McEwan said that the team’s new defence means his intel on systems and strategies is limited.

“We can try to make our best guess and look at the guys who have been in the league before and watch film on that, but other than that, we have to make our best assumption,” he said.

Despite the familiarity on both sides, friendship will be put aside when the teams square off on Saturday.

"Hopefully it becomes like that Brady-vs-Manning kind of thing," Arbuckle said last month of facing his mentor in the season opener.

"We're good friends, our families are close and I wish nothing but the best for him and success for him and his family, just not on Aug. 7. I hope he has a bad game."