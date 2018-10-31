Dreger: 'Mike Condon knows that to stay in this league he has to be better'

Trivia question: Who was the last player to score a hat “trick” on Halloween? (Answer below)

Hot

The Hurricanes are breathing fresh life into the NHL The Hurricanes have taken the NHL by storm and they're having fun to go along with their early season success. That's Hockey takes a closer look at what has worked for them and discuss how great it is that they have managed to engage the fans.

- Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho keeps rolling, with a point and an assist in all 12 games this season. This establishes a new Hartford/Carolina franchise record for longest point streak to start a season. Aho had been tied with Ron Francis, who had his 11-game streak in 1984-85. Aho also finds himself tied with Wayne Gretzky (1982-83) and Ken Linseman (1985-86) for longest assist streak to begin a season. Carolina next plays Friday in Arizona. Aho has three assists in his past two games against the Coyotes. How did the Whalers/Canes alumni currently working at TSN do in point streaks to begin a season? Jeff O’Neill managed three games in 2001-02, but we will give him an honourable mention for the 2002-03 season, where he didn’t have a point in the season opener but then went on a 10-game point streak. Ray Ferraro managed a two-game point streak with the Whalers to begin the 1984-85 season.

- San Jose has two players who are heating up together. Blueliner Brent Burns (three goals,12 assists) and winger Timo Meier (eight goals, five assists) have simultaneous nine-game point streaks and sit one game shy of matching the longest simultaneous point streak in franchise history, set by Todd Elik and Pat Falloon (Jan/Feb 1994). Burns has also established a San Jose franchise record for the longest point streak by a defenceman. Burns started the season with no points in his first three games, but he has a point in every game since. Meier was slightly better in the first three games, managing one goal. The longest point streak in Sharks history is 12 games, set by Rob Gaudreau in 1992-93 and equalled by Jonathan Cheechoo in 2005-06. The Sharks played game one of a four-game home stand on Tuesday night.

- Minnesota Wild centre Mikael Granlund (six goals, six assists) is another player who started off slow and has caught fire. Granlund had no points in his first three games but has a point in all nine games since. The Wild have picked up 13 of a possible 18 points during those nine games. Granlund has the Wild franchise record for longest point streak with a 12-game run in 2016-17.

Cold

- How much do the Ducks miss Corey Perry? Anaheim is 0-5-1 in their last six games, with just 11 goals for and a 1-for-15 slump on the power play in that span. The Ducks got out of the gate with a 5-1-1 record before they hit a wall. Part of the issue with Anaheim is that they’re last in the league in shots on net, managing 24.5 per game. You know you’re in trouble when Pontus Aberg, who has nine career goals, leads the team with four markers.

- Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick was placed on IR this past weekend. He’s 0-3-1 in four games this season with a league-worst 4.55 goals-against average and a .845 save percentage. As a team, the Kings’ goals-against per game is 3.53 – more than a full goal better than Quick’s numbers. Quick, who turns 33 in January, is halfway through a 10-year contract that carries an AAV of $5.8M. He had a solid season last year after only playing 17 games in 2016-17, but this is the second time this season he’s been put on injured reserve. His health and play are big question marks when he returns.

- Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki managed to get suspended twice in a week. In the past few years, the closest a player has come to being suspended twice in a week was Washington winger Tom Wilson, who picked up two suspensions in the preseason last year within a span of nine days.

Trivia answer: Michael Frolik of the Calgary Flames scored a hat trick against the Edmonton Oilers on Halloween in 2015.

