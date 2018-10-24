Welcome to the first-ever edition of Just the Stats with TSN Stats guy Kevin Gibson. Be sure to check back every Wednesday to find out who’s hot and who’s cold to help you set your fantasy lineup.

Who’s Hot?

- We’ll include Colorado’s dynamic duo of Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon together. They both have a point in every game this season. Rantanen (four goals, 12 assists) and MacKinnon (eight goals, seven assists) became the first teammates in Avalanche/Nordiques franchise history to begin a season on simultaneous point streaks of nine games. This is the 14th time in NHL history, and second time in as many years, that teammates have begun a season with simultaneous point streaks of at least nine games. Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos made it to 11 games in 2017-18. Rantanen had two eight-game point streaks in 2017-18. MacKinnon had a 14-game point streak last season, which was the third longest of the year. MacKinnon (72) has the third-most points in the league since Dec. 29, while Rantanen (68) is fifth over that span.

- Sebastian Aho (four goals, 10 assists) is also red hot right now. The 21-year-old Canes forward has a point in all nine games to start the season. The Hartford/Carolina franchise record to start a season is 11 games, set by Ron Francis in 1984-85. Aho also has an assist in all nine games. Only four players – Sidney Crosby (11), Mitch Marner (10), Mark Stone (10) and Blake Wheeler (nine) – had an assist streak of nine games or longer last season. Aho had another nine-game point streak in March last season. He has 10 goals and 18 assists over his last 24 games.

- The Nashville Predators are one of the hottest teams on ice right now – despite Tuesday’s 5-4 loss to the San Jose Sharks. They’ve won five of their last six games, outscoring their opponents 24-12, with two shutouts. Staying out of the penalty box has helped; they’ve only been shorthanded 17 times during the 5-1 run, going 13-of-17 on the penalty kill. The Preds are getting contributions from a lot of players, with 13 different skaters accounting for the 24 goals in the six games. Filip Forsberg has led the way with five goals in that span. The only blemish on the Predators (7-2-0) record prior to Tuesday’s defeat was a 3-0 home loss to the Flames.

Who’s Cold?

- Kings captain Anze Kopitar opened the season with a goal in each of his first two games, but he has one goal and zero assists in the six contests since. Kopitar had 57 assists last season, including 20 on the power play. He has yet to register a single helper this year, and I heard he’s not even passing the ketchup. It looks like he’s missing winger Dustin Brown, who is out with a broken finger. Brown had 28 goals last season, with Kopitar assisting on 18 of them. The duo is likely to be reunited when Brown returns, which should help jump-start a Kings offence that is currently 30th in goals per game (1.89).

- Maple Leafs centre Nazem Kadri has yet to light the lamp this season, coming off back-to-back 32-goal seasons. Yes, he’s playing behind John Tavares and Auston Matthews, but surely he was expected to join in on the offence. Kadri has played nine games and managed only 16 shots. In four games he’s had one or zero. Kadri’s ice time is only down slightly from the past two seasons, so his lack of production isn’t due to not seeing the ice. Kadri had a 12-game stretch without a goal last season, and in 2016-17 he had droughts of eight and nine games, so he’s used to having goalless skids. He managed one goal in his first 19 games played in 2015-16 on his way to a 17-goal season. I don’t think he’ll be under the 20-goal mark this season, he’s too good. Kadri has four goals in his last four games against the Jets, who the Leafs face on Wednesday night. Write this down: Kadri will score his first of the season in Winnipeg.

- The Maple Leafs are heading to Winnipeg on a bit of a cold streak – not basement-chest-freezer cold, but fairly frosty nonetheless. They’ve scored one goal over the last two games, both home losses, while going 0-for-5 on the power play with a season-low 23 shots on net Saturday night versus the Blues. Going into the game St. Louis had allowed at least three goals against in their previous six games and had yet to win on the road this season. There is some good news for Toronto heading into Wednesday night. The Leafs are a perfect 4-0 on the road in 2018-19, with 23 goals for and a 6-for-12 mark on the power play. The Jets are no slouch at home, with a 5-0-1 record this season. They’ve given up one goal against in three of those games, while going 13-for-16 on the penalty kill and 7-of-18 on the power play.

Kevin Gibson has been TSN’s Stats Guy for more than a decade. He has also written many non-leather-bound books. Follow him on Twitter @TSNResearch