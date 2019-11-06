Welcome to Just the Stats with TSN Stats guy Kevin Gibson. Be sure to check back every week to find out who’s hot and who’s cold to help you set your fantasy lineup.

Hot

- Calgary Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and three assists over the past four games, including that highlight-reel goal in Nashville. He also scored in the final 40 seconds of that tilt to tie the game and send it to overtime. Tkachuk scored the winner in overtime again Tuesday night against Arizona after netting another third-period marker. Tkachuk is now tied for the league lead in overtime goals this season (two) with Kings’ defenceman Drew Doughty, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and Blues winger David Perron. Tkachuk has nine goals on the season, with five of them coming in the third period or overtime. He’s clutch.

- The Montreal Canadiens handed the Boston Bruins just their second regulation loss of the season on Tuesday night, and both of those losses have come on the road. The Bruins success this season has been driven by the dynamic duo of David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand. Pastrnak currently has a 13-game point streak where he’s picked up 15 goals and 15 assists. Thirteen of those 30 points have come on the power play. Marchand was held without a point on Tuesday night, ending a 13-game point streak where he tallied 10 goals and 18 assists. There have been four five-point games in the NHL this season, and Marchand owns half of them.

- The New York Islanders are the hottest team in the NHL, and they don’t have a player averaging a point per game this season. The Isles have won 10 straight, allowing only 17 goals over the streak. Their penalty killing has been stellar, going 27 for 30 in that span. The Islanders haven’t been blowing teams out, winning four of the games by one goal and four of the games by two goals (including two empty-net clinchers). Defence wins championships, as they say. Islanders’ goaltenders Thomas Greiss and Semyon Varlamov both have five wins during New York’s 10-game win streak.

Not

- The Winnipeg Jets have been one of the best home teams in the NHL over the past few seasons. They’ve been anything but that this year, going 2-4-1 in their last seven games on home ice. Offence has been a major issue, with the Jets scoring two or fewer goals in each of those seven home games. The team has scored just 10 goals over the stretch, with five of those coming on the power play. Jets sniper Patrik Laine has no goals in those seven games, while team captain Blake Wheeler doesn’t have a single point.

