Just the Stats with TSN Stats guy Kevin Gibson.

Trivia question: Which two players are currently tied for the league lead in even-strength goals? (Answer below)

Hot

- It’s hot in Florida, where Evgenii Dadonov (seven goals, seven assists) has a 12-game point streak and Mike Hoffman (seven goals, eight assists) has a 13-game point streak. Hoffman’s streak is the longest in the NHL this season and Dadonov is tied with Sebastian Aho for the second-longest point streak in 2018-19. These two streaking Panthers have helped the team win their last five games, with the power play going 7-for-20 in that span. It’s another solid start to the season for Hoffman, who had six goals and 10 assists in his first 16 games last season.

- Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler had one goal and three assists in his first six games this season. Since then, he has two goals and 17 assists during a 10-game point streak that includes four straight multi-point games. The Jets have gone 7-3-0 during those 10 games. Since Feb. 9, Wheeler has 12 goals and 44 assists in 43 games, with three point streaks of at least seven games.

- St. Louis Blues centre Ryan O’Reilly’s point streak now sits at 10 games. O’Reilly has eight goals and nine assists in that span and is a plus-9. The Blues, however, are only 5-4-1 in those 10 games. O’Reilly has 13 assists on the season, which is almost as many point points as second-leading scorer Vladimir Tarasenko has (six goals, eight assists). The Blues could certainly use some secondary scoring.

Cold

- Flames winger James Neal picked up the third-highest total salary ($27.5 million over five years) during the 2018 free agent frenzy season this past summer. In each of his 10 seasons he’s scored at least 20 goals. He has three goals in 18 games this season, and just four goals in his last 35 regular-season games, dating back to the 2017-18 season. Neal has had one or zero shots on net in eight games this season. He’s also coming up short in the assist department, with one this year ­– and that came in the Flames’ season opener.

- In five games since he shut out the Bruins on Oct. 27, Montreal goalie Carey Price is 1-3-1 with a 4.41 GAA and a .854 save percentage. For the first time since the 2009-10 season, Price has been on the bench for two straight Habs games (not including injury or sickness). Antti Niemi has started the last two games for Montreal, but he’s allowed 10 goals in those two games. Since that shutout against the Bruins, the Habs have allowed 36 goals in eight games (3-4-1). They outshot their opponent in five of those games and their penalty kill is 26-for-29. What’s going on between the pipes at even strength?

- The Penguins are 1-5-1 in their last seven games, getting outscored 24-13 over that span. Their power-play has produced four of the goals, meaning the Pens have nine even-strength goals in seven games. Evgeni Malkin has two goals and one assist over the stretch, with two of those points coming on the power play. He’s gone six games without a point at even strength and has a combined seven shots on net in his last five. Phil Kessel has one goal over the last seven games and that came on the power play. The Penguins’ goal leaders the past seven games are Sidney Crosby and Dominik Simon, both with three and both with two at even strength. Simon has eight career goals in 54 career games. Simon says Malkin and Kessel better start scoring.

Trivia answer: Patrick Kane and Jeff Skinner, with 11.

Kevin Gibson has been TSN's Stats Guy for more than a decade.