Cote scores game-winning goal to help lift Remparts to win over Islanders

QUEBEC — Justin Cote scored the game-winning goal early in the third period as the Quebec Remparts edged Charlottetown 4-3 in the lone game in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League on Wednesday.

Nathan Leek scored twice for the Islanders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2024.