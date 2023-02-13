Justin Holiday is staying in Texas, but not with the Houston Rockets.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports the veteran swingman is expected to join the Dallas Mavericks after having agreed to a buyout with the Rockets.

Justin Holiday has agreed to a buyout arrangement with the Houston Rockets and plans to sign with the Dallas Mavericks when he clears waivers, sources told ESPN. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) February 13, 2023

Holiday, 33, was acquired from the Atlanta Hawks in a trade deadline deal that also included Frank Kaminsky and two second-round picks with Garrison Matthews and Bruno Fernando headed back from the Rockets.

In his 10th season out of Washington, Holiday appeared in 28 games for the Hawks this season, his second stint with the team, averaging 4.5 points on .384 shooting, 0.9 assists and 0.8 boards over 14.7 minutes a night.

A native of Mission Hills, CA, Holiday has appeared in 604 career games with the Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.