Must See: Conners aces the sixth hole at Augusta

The third round of the Masters is being delayed by thunderstorms in the area.

Justin Rose was at 7-under par and has a one-shot lead over Will Zalatoris. Officials approached them on the seventh green to let them know they were about to blow the horn to suspend play.

It's the first time this week that weather has halted play at Augusta National.

Corey Conners, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and Marc Leishman were at 5 under. Jordan Spieth made a double bogey on No. 7, only to bounce back with a blind shot off pine straw and over trees from 95 yards to 4 feet for birdie. He was three shots back.