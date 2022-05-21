Justin Upton is continuing his career with the Seattle Mariners.

The team announced Saturday night that they are signing Upton to a one-year major-league contract. The four-time All-Star will report to extended spring training in Peoria, Ariz.

We have signed outfielder Justin Upton to a 1-year Major League contract. He will report to extended Spring Training in Peoria, Arizona.



🔗 https://t.co/MHBP0KlyoK pic.twitter.com/Li6YrXBgul — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 22, 2022

A veteran of 15 big league season, Upton was let go by the Los Angeles Angels at the start of the season with one year and $28 million remaining on his contract.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Mariners will be on the hook for just $500,000 of Upton's deal.

All-Star right fielder Justin Upton, released in spring training by the #Angels, will be signing a major-league contract with the Seattle #Mariners that will become official tonight. The Mariners will be responsible for only about $550,000 of Upton’s $28 million contract. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 22, 2022

The 34-year-old played in 89 games with the Angels last season, hitting 17 homers and driving in 41 while slashing .211/.296/.409.

Upton has also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers prior to joining the Angels during the 2017 season.

Upton is seventh among active home run leaders with 324, seven behind Canadian Joey Votto at 331.