Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros and Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins are winners of the Cy Young Awards for the American League and National League, respectively, it was announced Wednesday.

Verlander, 39, led the AL in wins going 18-4 and posted the best ERA (1.75) and lowest WHIP (0.83) in all of baseball to take home the award for the third time in his career.

The Astros topped the AL with a record of 106-56 and went on to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

Toronto Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah finished third in AL voting.

Alcantara, 27, went 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA and 0.98 WHIP and also registered six complete games.

More to come.