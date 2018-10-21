Serie A leaders Juventus announced on Sunday that midfielder Emre Can would be sidelined as he undergoes tests on a thyroid nodule.

The team says that the Germany international could require surgery, but did not give a timetable for Can's treatment. He is unlikely to feature in the team's midweek Champions League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

A native of Frankfurt, the 24-year-old Can is in his first season with the Bianconeri, coming over from Liverpool in the summer on a free transfer. Can has made 10 appearances in all competitions this season, providing one assist.

Capped 21 times internationally, Can made his senior debut for Bayern Munich in 2012 before joining Bayer Leverkusen the following year as he sought first-team football.

Can spent the last four seasons at Anfield, reaching the Champions League Final last May.