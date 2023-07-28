European football's governing body UEFA announced Friday that Juventus is banned from competing in the 2023-2024 UEFA Conference League.

The ban from Europe's tertiary club competition comes after an investigation into the so-called "Capital Gains Case" in which the club's directors artificially manipulated player value in transfer dealings in order to become FIFA Fair Play compliant.

Juventus was hit with a final 10-point deduction over the matter in Serie A after initially receiving a 15-point deduction. The loss of points took the Bianconeri from a fourth-place finish and a spot in the Champions League to a seventh-place finish and a Conference League berth.

Eighth-place Fiorentina, a runner-up in last season's Conference League to West Ham, will take the Bianconeri's spot in this year's competition.

Juventus was also levied a €10 million fine.

Juventus begins its 2023-2024 Serie A campaign on August 20 away to Udinese.