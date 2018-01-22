Juventus closes gap on first with win over Genoa

TURIN, Italy — Juventus closed the gap on Serie A leader Napoli back to just one point as the six-time defending champion eased past Genoa 1-0 on Monday.

Douglas Costa scored in the 16th minute, the first conceded by Genoa in five league matches. Juventus was never really troubled, as goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny — standing in for the still-injured Gianluigi Buffon — was little more than a spectator.

The battle for the Serie A title is shaping into a two-horse race. Juventus moved 10 points clear of third-placed Lazio, although the capital side has a match in hand.

Juventus needed to win after Napoli beat Atalanta 1-0 on Sunday.

Massimiliano Allegri's side started brightly and had an early chance to take the lead but Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin did well to keep out a free kick from specialist Miralem Panic.

However, it did not take much longer to strike. Douglas Costa passed out left to Mario Mandzukic, who played a delightful return ball for the Brazil midfielder to slot into the bottom left corner.