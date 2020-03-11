49m ago
Juventus' Rugani tests positive for COVID-19
Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced on Wednesday. The 25-year-old is currently asymptomatic according to the team.
TSN.ca Staff
“Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him.”
Play in Serie A has been suspended due to the outbreak of the virus around Italy.