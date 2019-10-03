Claudio Marchisio has called time on his career.

The former Juventus and Azzurri defender announced his retirement on Thursday at the age of 33.

Marchisio, who spent last season at Zenit, made the announcement at Juventus Stadium, a little over a year after leaving the club.

Born in Torino, Marchisio joined the Juve academy at the age of seven.

“My dream came true when the train for Juve’s first team approached," Marchisio said. "The farewell I had here at the Stadium a year ago was a beautiful feeling."

Marchisio broke into the senior team in 205 and would go on to make 389 appearances for the club across all competitions over 12 seasons.

Among the honours claimed with the Bianconeri, Marchisio won seven Serie A titles, one Serie B crown and four Coppa Italias. He also played in a pair of Champions League Finals.

Capped 55 times by Italy, Marchisio was a member of the Azzurri squad that reached the 2012 EURO final.

“My regret is not having won the Champions League with Juventus and the European Championship with the national team," Marchisio said.

As for what's next, Marchisio says that's undecided.

“My family taught me not to be afraid of the future," he said. "I still don’t know what I’ll do."