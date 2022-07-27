RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran linebacker K.J. Wright to a one-day contract on Wednesday so he could retire with the team that drafted him more than a decade ago.

Wright, 33, was selected in the fourth-round of the 2011 draft out of Mississippi State and instantly became a stalwart starter during Seattle’s run to consecutive Super Bowls and for years beyond. He spent 10 of his 11 seasons with Seattle and started all but four regular-season games during his Seahawks career.

Wright teamed with Bobby Wagner to form one of the better linebacker duos in the league for the majority of their tenure together in Seattle. Wright was a Pro Bowl selection in 2016 and in 2019, at the age of 30, had a career highs in tackles (132), passes defensed (11) and interceptions (three).

Wright spent last season with Las Vegas and had said that due to his family, Seattle would be the only team he would consider playing for and continuing his career. Wright is expected to talk about his retirement decision on Thursday.

