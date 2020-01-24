Kahkonen perfect in net, Sturm scores as Wild shut out Moose

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kaapo Kahkonen stopped all 33 shots he faced as the Iowa Wild blanked the Manitoba Moose 1-0 on Friday in the American Hockey League.

Nico Sturm broke a scoreless tie 3:57 into the third period to put Iowa (25-14-6) ahead.

Mikhail Berdin made 28 saves for the Moose (20-25-0).

The Wild have picked up at least a point in four straight games (3-0-1).