WASHINGTON (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in first-half stoppage time and Andre Blake had four of his seven saves in the second half to help the Philadelphia Union hold off D.C. United 1-0 on Sunday night.

Jamiro Monteiro flicked a weighted pass into the penalty area and Przybylko settled it with his first touch for a close-range finish to give the Union (3-2-2) the lead in the first minute of first-half stoppage time. The goal was initially waived off due to an offside call on the field but was confirmed by video review.

D.C. United (2-5-0) pressed forward for a tying goal in the second half, but Blake met the challenge, especially in the 63rd minute when he parried Kevin Paredes’ shot safely over the crossbar. It was the 2020 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year’s fourth shutout of the season.

United’s Edison Flores left in the fourth minute due to an injury he suffered in the first 30 seconds of the game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports