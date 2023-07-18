In the critical moments at the upcoming Women’s World Cup, expect Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan to be on the field staring down the opposition’s best.

Buchanan is set to make her third World Cup appearance and as one of the main defensive pillars, she will be logging heavy minutes in every game for the Canadians as they face host Australia, Nigeria and Republic of Ireland in Group B.

As the reigning Olympic gold medalists, expectations on Canada are high to improve on their round of 16 finish in 2019 in France as well as top Canada’s best-ever finish (fourth place in 2003) at the Women’s World Cup.

In Tokyo, Buchanan played full time in each of Canada’s six matches, playing 600 total minutes. Alongside Ashley Lawrence, Vanessa Gilles and Allysha Chapman, this defensive unit was one of the keys as to why Canada won its first-ever gold medal in women’s soccer. This quartet will be utilized heavily by head coach Bev Priestman, especially with defensive midfielder Desiree Scott not suiting up for the tournament as she continues her recovery from a knee injury.

Buchanan’s last international goal came at the 2019 World Cup, when she scored the lone goal in a 1-0 group stage win over Cameroon and on a squad that struggles to score, any additional offensive contributions from the defence will be welcomed.

The 27-year-old was also a part of the Olympic bronze medal-winning team in 2016, starting all five matches as Canada won its second consecutive bronze. At the 2016 Algarve Cup in Portugal, she was named the tournament’s top player as Canada beat Brazil 2-1 for gold.

While Christine Sinclair leads the way in individual accolades, Buchanan has one of the most successful club team resumes on the national team. In her six seasons with Lyon in France (2016-22), she won both the Division 1 Feminine and UEFA Champions League five times and the Coupe de France three times. She had a big season offensively in 2020-21, scoring four goals and one assist while starting all 20 games for Lyon.

In her first season in England with Chelsea alongside Canadian teammate Jessie Fleming in 2022-23, she helped the team win the Women’s Super League title and Women’s FA Cup. She started 14 of 16 games and for the 2023-24 campaign, Canadian teammate and childhood friend Ashley Lawrence will be joining Chelsea as she signed a three-year deal on July 1 after six seasons with French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Individually, Buchanan has won Canadian Player of the Year three times (2015, 2017 and 2020) and was named FIFA Women’s World Cup Best Young Player in 2015.

Like several of the Canadian players, Buchanan was dealing with an ongoing injury in April as she missed a friendly against France for Canada and was in a walking boot, missing the FA Cup semifinal against Aston Villa and the first leg of Chelsea’s Women’s Champions League semifinal against Barcelona.

As Canada continues to fight to earn respect from the rest of the soccer world as perennial underdogs, Buchanan is ready to turn the page from the Olympic win and draw her attention to the World Cup.

“I think that the Olympics and winning the gold medal, we just know we have a ways to go,” Buchanan said in an interview with TSN. “I think a part of that is why we're so focused for the World Cup now. We have another opportunity to make Canada proud, for our names to be out there in the world again, and to earn more respect for ourselves and for Canada.”