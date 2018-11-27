Kadri will be ready if Sharks want to take another run at him

The San Jose Sharks may not be done their spat with Nazem Kadri - and that suits the Toronto Maple Leafs forward just fine.

The Sharks went at Kadri earlier this month in San Jose in retaliation for the infamous beard yank on Joe Thornton when the teams met on Jan. 4 and they will meet again at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

“I didn’t expect such a big reaction, Kadri told reporters on Tuesday. “It kind of caught me off-guard in a way but at the same time, I’m never a guy that’s gonna back away or back down."

“However they wanna play is cool with me.”

There are few players in the NHL who can rattle their opponents like Kadri and his antagonization methods were on full display against the Sharks in their Nov. 15 game.

During the opening faceoff, Sharks forward Barclay Goodrow immediately tried to get under Kadri’s skin by initiating a fight.

The Sharks’ grudge against Kadri cost them on the board, as Goodrow was assessed the only roughing penalty resulting in a power play goal and the Leafs remained a step ahead en route to a 5-3 win.

Despite the animosity during the Leafs’ last two games against the Sharks, Kadri isn’t planning on changing his approach whatsoever ahead of Wednesday’s game.

“I’m gonna be ready regardless. I’m not gonna change the way I play,” he explained. “We’re just gonna go about our business. Winning is the most important to us.”

The Sharks and are in need of a bounce-back win after a 6-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

If the Sharks decide to focus on Kadri again, the London, Ontario native feels prepared regardless of their game plan.

“I don’t think I’m a guy you can really push off his game when it comes to the physical aspect,” Kadri said. “I have teammates having my back. We’re all in this together and we expect a good game.”

While getting into the opponent’s head is a large part of Kadri’s game, he says he’s far from a fighter when given the choice.

“He initiated...he asked me to fight,” Kadri said. “I’m not trying to fight guys who are six inches (taller) and 50 pounds heavier than I am.

But it was his decision and I felt like I had to answer the bell at that point. Like I said, I don’t back down.”

Wednesday’s game could be exactly the motivation Kadri needs. After starting the season with 14 points in his first 20 games, his offence has cooled off as he’s only recorded an assist in five games since.