Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock moved centre Nazem Kadri back to a line with Patrick Marleau and Mitch Marner at the team's morning skate on Monday.

Kadri centred a line with Andreas Johnsson and William Nylander on Saturday night in Game 5, posting an assist and a plus-1 rating. The 27-year-old missed Games 2-4 due to a suspension for a hit on Tommy Wingels in Game 1.

Tomas Plekanec, who played with Marleau and Marner in Game 5, will play with Johnsson and Nylander Monday night.

Kadri's line is expected to match up against the Bruins' top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak in Game 6.

Babcock said Sunday he would use the same personnel in Game 6 as he did in Game 5, but added he could alter the lines to take advantage of having last change on home ice. He ruled out injured winger Leo Komarov on Sunday, stating he was only at 85 per cent and has not been cleared by the team's medical staff to play.

The Leafs used the following lines during Monday's skate:

Hyman-Matthews-Brown

Marleau-Kadri-Marner

Johnsson-Plekanec-Nylander

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Kapanen

The Maple Leafs trail the Bruins 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.