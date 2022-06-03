COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 21 points, Candace Parker had five of her nine in the last 2:37 and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 73-65 on Friday night after blowing a 20-point first-half lead.

The Dream (6-4) took their only lead at 60-58 on a tough drive by Erica Wheeler with 7:45 to play. Chicago rookie Rebekah Gardner tied it with a short shot and followed with a wide-open layup from Courtney Vandersloot for a 62-60 lead for Chicago (6-3).

It was still two point game when Parker’s heavily contested 10-footer went through for a 66-62 lead. In the last 1:27 the Sky made 7 of 8 free throws, three by Parker and two by Emma Meesseman, who had 16 points.

Vandersloot had nine points to move by her wife Allie Quigley to become Chicago’s career scoring leader at 3,394 points.

Cheyenne Parker led Atlanta with 19 points, and Wheeler had 15.