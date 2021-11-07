Must See: Chris Barnett celebrates epic KO win with front flip

Kamaru Usman defeated Colby Covington via decision to retain the welterweight title at UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The pair first met December of 2019 when Covington landed 143 total strikes on Usman but came up short via TKO.

Rose Namajunas defeated Zhang Weili in the co-main event via split decision.

More to come.