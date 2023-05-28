The Memorial Cup continues in Kamloops, B.C., as the host Kamloops Blazers take on the OHL champion Peterborough Petes on Sunday.

Both teams need a victory after losing their first games of the three-game round robin.

Watch the Blazers take on the Petes LIVE at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on TSN1/3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Blazers are coming off an 8-3 drubbing from the QMJHL champion Quebec Remparts on Friday.

The host team failed to stop QMJHL MVP and and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect James Malatesta who scored a scored a hat trick for the Remparts while forward Kassim Gaudet scored a pair.

New York Islanders prospect Daylan Kuefler registered a goal and an assist for the Blazers while Dallas Stars prospect Matthew Seminoff and Minnesota Wild prospect Caedan Bankier also scored.

Canadian world junior standout and Stars prospect Logan Stankoven also contributed three assists.

Goaltender Dylan Ernst took the loss by allowing eight goals on 33 shots.

The Petes are coming off a 6-3 loss to the WHL champion Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday night.

Overage forward Kyle Crnkovic recorded a hat trick for the Thunderbirds while Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jordan Gustafson, Calgary Flames prospect Lucas Ciona, and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nolan Allan also registered goals.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck, and forwards J.R. Avon and Avery Hayes provided the offence for the Petes.

Goaltender Michael Simpson took the loss after stopping 34 of 39 shots.

