As part of TSN's extensive coverage of the 2018 World Hockey Championship, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger sits down with some of the game's prominent personalities in Denmark, discussing the hot topics of the day.

In this edition of 'Dreger Cafe,' Darren goes one-on-one with Chicago Blackhawks winger and Team USA captain Patrick Kane.

Here are a few topics that stood out.

On wearing the 'C' for the Worlds:

"It's cool having the 'C' on your jersey. I haven't done that since I was 12 or 13-years-old, so it's something that's fun for a month-long tournament. Obviously, we're pretty set in Chicago with our captain (Jonathan Toews) and our leadership group, but for this it's fun - especially for an older guy with younger guys on the team."

On playing the tournament in honour of the late Jim Johansson:

"One of the themes in the tournament is playing in dedication to him. We're carrying these coins that say 'USA Hockey' on one side and 'JJ' on the back. Everyone on the team's got one and we've got 'JJ" with the USA Hockey flag in the locker room, so we definitely have him in the back of our minds. He was so special to us in helping us get to where we are. He helped me get into the U.S. program - the World Junior team, a couple of Olympics - and he's always been a good guy to be associated with, hang around and have fun with too. We definitely miss him."

On the Blackhawks missing the post-season:

"We'd like to think it's a one-off and we'll bounce back. We've got a lot of young players...a lot of those guys took quality strides this year to becoming better players and we need them again to do that even next year to try to make the playoffs and make a run. I think with our core and the veterans we have around, the coaching staff - I think we have a lot of trust and confidence in (Joel) Quenneville - we can get back there..."