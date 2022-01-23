Must See: Davis catches fourth TD for Bills in unreal back-and-forth with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

The team's combined to score four touchdowns in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, in a game that saw three lead changes in the final two minutes.

With 17 seconds left in the fourth, Buffalo scored a touchdown to take a 36-33 lead.

But Patrick Mahomes led a 14 second drive to setup Harrison Butker who nailed a 49-yard field goal as time expired.

In overtime, Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce in the end zone to end the game.

