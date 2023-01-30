Andy Reid will pursue his second career Super Bowl trophy with the Kansas City Chiefs against the team he spent 14 years with as head coach.

Facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid will become just the fifth head coach in Super Bowl history to face a team that they previously held the same title with.

In an even more exclusive club, Reid will become just the second person to serve as a head coach for and against a single franchise in the Super Bowl. Dan Reeves accomplished the feat with the Atlanta Falcons when he faced the Denver Broncos after previously leading that franchise to three Super Bowl berths.

Of the four coaches to previously face their former team in a Super Bowl, the record is split evenly at 2-2.



Coaches Facing Former Teams in Super Bowl Year Coach Team Former Team Result 2022 Andy Reid Chiefs Eagles ? 2014 Pete Carroll Seahawks Patriots L (28-24) 2002 Jon Gruden Raiders Buccaneers W (48-21) 1998 Dan Reeves Falcons Broncos L (34-19) 1968 Weeb Ewbank Jets Colts W (16-7)

Reid is the lone coach in NFL history to win at least 10 playoff games with two different franchises.

The 64-year-old found plenty of success in the regular season during his tenure with the Eagles, but failed to win the game's biggest prize.

Reid departed the franchise after the 2012 season with a record 130-93-1 in 224 games. He guided the team to the Super Bowl in 2004, but suffered a 24-21 loss to the New England Patriots.

After going 10-9 in his postseason career with the Eagles, Reid has found more success with the Chiefs, boasting an 11-7 record entering Super Bowl LVII. He won his first-ever Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019 and fell to the San Francisco 49ers after making a second straight championship in 2020.



Reid eyes 4-0 in Revenge Games vs. Eagles

Since departing the organization, Reid has had the Eagles number when facing his former team.

During his tenure with the Chiefs, Reid is 3-0 against the Eagles, including a 42-30 win last season - his lone career matchup against current Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles are one of three teams Reid is undefeated against, along with the Cleveland Browns (9-0) and the Chiefs (3-0).

Eagles in Second Super Bowl Since Reid Departed

While the Eagles made the playoffs nine times in Reid's 14 years as head coach, those trips yielded just one trip to the Super Bowl.

In the 10 years since Reid departed, Philadelphia has reached the playoffs six times and are headed to their second Super Bowl in that span.

Reid was replaced as head coach by Chip Kelly in 2013, who guided the Eagles to the postseason just once. Doug Pederson joined the franchise in 2016 and coached Philadelphia to an upset victory in Super Bowl LII over the Patriots.

Pederson was fired after the 2020 season, with Sirianni taking over the post. The 41-year-old led the Eagles to a 9-8 record in his first season, improving to 14-3 this year.

The Chiefs also went 14-3 under Reid this season, with both teams advancing the Super Bowl out of the No. 1 in their conferences.