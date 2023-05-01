Brett Veach expects Jerick McKinnon to return to Arrowhead next season.

The Kansas City Chiefs general manager said Monday that the team has been in contact with the 30-year-old running back and the two sides are trending towards a deal.

#Chiefs GM Brett Veach on Jerick McKinnon: "We've had communication so I wouldn't be surprised if something got done soon..." — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) May 1, 2023

"We've had communication, so I wouldn't be surprised if something got done soon..." Veach told reporters on Monday (via Aaron Ladd of NBC Kansas City).

McKinnon appeared in all 17 games for the team last season, recording 803 all-purpose yards with 10 touchdowns.

A third-round pick out of Georgia Southern in 2014, McKinnon has appeared in 104 games over seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and Chiefs, with whom he won a Super Bowl this past February.

The native of Atlanta didn't play at all during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, recuper