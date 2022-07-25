6m ago
Chiefs place WR Ross on injured reserve, to miss season
Standout Clemson Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross was placed on injured reserve by the Kansas City Chiefs and will miss his rookie season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
The #Chiefs placed UDFA WR Justyn Ross on Injured Reserve, ending his season before it began. He recently underwent foot surgery.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022
The 22-year-old was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent after not being selected in the 2022 NFL Draft due to a congenital spinal fusion condition that sidelined him for the 2020 season.
Ross returned to the Tigers in 2021, appearing in 10 games, recording 614 yards and three touchdowns, but a re-aggravating foot injury that he suffered in Week 1 of the season saw him miss the remainder of Clemson's season.
The Phoenix City, Ala., native was a big-time playmaker for the Tigers during his four seasons at Clemson (2018-21), recording 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns. His offensive efforts led the Tigers to the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide where he scored a 74-yard touchdown in a one-sided 44-16 win.
Ross and the Tigers made it back to the CFP Title game in 2019 but fell to the historic, undefeated 2019 Louisiana State Tigers led by Joe Burrow.