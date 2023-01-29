Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connected on another postseason touchdown as the Kansas City Chiefs lead the Cincinnati Bengals 13-6 at halftime of the AFC Championship Game.

Kelce, who was questionable heading into Sunday with a back injury, caught a 14-yard touchdown on fourth-and-one with just over three minutes remaining in the half to give the Chiefs a 10-point lead. Kelce is now tied for second all-time with 15 postseason touchdown receptions.

The Chiefs opened the scoring on their first drive of the game, hitting a field goal after the Bengals went three-and-out on their first possession. Kansas City nearly put six on the board prior to the field goal but a would-be touchdown was dropped in tough coverage by receiver Kadarius Toney. The pass was called incomplete on the field and confirmed after Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid challenged the ruling.

Kicker Harrison Butker hit another field goal at the end of the first quarter to put the Chiefs up 6-0.

Evan McPherson hit two second-quarter field goals from 30 and 23 yards.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was under pressure early, taking three sacks in the Bengals' first two drives and four in the first half. He also threw an interception late in the first half but the Chiefs were unable to take advantage on the turnover.

Chiefs defensive back L’Jarius Sneed was taken to the medical tent in the first quarter and evaluated for a head injury. Toney also left the game in the second quarter due to an ankle injury.

The winner will travel to Arizona to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, after their 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship