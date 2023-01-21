The Kansas City Chiefs will head into the half of their AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 17-10 lead, thanks to a pair of touchdowns from All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce

The most pressing concern for the Chiefs entering the second half will be the health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes who injured his ankle when a Jaguars defensive end Arden Key rolled onto it near the end of the first quarter. Mahomes returned to the field and hobbled through a pair of plays before heading to the bench to end the quarter.

The former MVP returned for the first play of the second quarter but continued to sport a heavy limp and was sent to the locker room with ten minutes left in the first half. He is questionable to return.

Veteran Chad Henne took over quarterback duties and played well in relief, leading the Chiefs on a 98-yard drive, ending with a one-yard touchdown pass to Kelce, his second score of the game, to give the Chiefs a 17-7 lead.

The Chiefs jumped out to an early lead after the Jags went three-and-out on the opening drive, driving down the field before Mahomes found Kelce for an eight-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

The Jaguars answered quickly just under three minutes later when Trevor Lawrence found Christian Kirk for a 10-yard score to tie the game.

Harrison Butker hit a 50-yard field goal to start the second quarter, giving the Chiefs a 10-7 lead. Riley Patterson kicked a 41-yarder with 30 seconds remaining in the first half to cut the lead to seven points.