Chargers lead Chiefs at half in clash of AFC West rivals

Must See: Mahomes uses signature sidearm throw for a flashy TD

The Los Angeles Chargers lead the Kansas City Chiefs 10-7 after the first half of their AFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert connected with fullback Zander Horvath for a one-yard touchdown to open up a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Horvath has now caught a touchdown pass in back-to-back games to start the NFL season.

The Chiefs responded with a touchdown on the ensuing drive as Patrick Mahomes found running back Jerick McKinnon with a side-arm pass for a nine-yard score that helped cut the lead to 10-7.

After an 11-play, 67-yard drive, Dustin Hopkins converted a 31-yard field goal to get the Chargers on the board first with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter.

The Chiefs began their season with a 44-21 rout of the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, while the Chargers edged the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19.