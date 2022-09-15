53m ago
Chargers lead Chiefs at half in clash of AFC West rivals
The Los Angeles Chargers lead the Kansas City Chiefs 10-7 after the first half of their AFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert connected with fullback Zander Horvath for a one-yard touchdown to open up a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Horvath has now caught a touchdown pass in back-to-back games to start the NFL season.
The Chiefs responded with a touchdown on the ensuing drive as Patrick Mahomes found running back Jerick McKinnon with a side-arm pass for a nine-yard score that helped cut the lead to 10-7.
After an 11-play, 67-yard drive, Dustin Hopkins converted a 31-yard field goal to get the Chargers on the board first with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter.
The Chiefs began their season with a 44-21 rout of the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, while the Chargers edged the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19.