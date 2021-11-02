The Kansas City Chiefs' anemic pass rush is set to get a boost.

The team is set to acquire veteran defensive end Melvin Ingram from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a sixth-round pick, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Reports first emerged last week that the 32-year-old Ingram had expected a move and the Steelers had been shopping his services. The Steelers had been reticent to move Ingram to an AFC team, despite his decreased workload.

A native of Hamlet, NC, Ingram was in his first season with the Steelers, having spent the first nine seasons of his career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

The 18th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, Ingram has appeared in six games for the Steelers this season and started one of them. The three-time Pro Bowler has 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a sack in six games this season.