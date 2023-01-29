'See y'all at Burrowhead': Chris Jones pokes fun at Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not listed on the Chiefs' injury report after suffering a high ankle sprain in the Divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mecole Hardman, Justin Watson, and Travis Kelce are questionable for Sunday's game.

Mahomes, 27, suffered the injury in the first half. Backup quarterback Chad Henne stepped into action, throwing for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Mahomes returned in the second half and finished the game with 195 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' win over the Jaguars.

Tight end Travis Kelce is listed as questionable with back injury, but reports indicate the 33-year-old eight-time Pro Bowler will play.

Kelce caught a season-high 14 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns against Jacksonville.

Wide receiver Mecole Harman is also listed as questionable with a pelvis injury. A product of the University of Georgia, Hardman has caught 25 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurts and centre Ted Karras will play against the Chiefs.

Hurst, 29, is in his first season with the Bengals after spending the past two with the Atlanta Falcons (2020-21) and the 2019, 2018 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Hurst caught five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Also on the Bengals' offence, Karras, who had been dealing with an ankle injury, is set to play in the AFC title game.

The 23-year-old, Chicago, Ill., native played in all 16 regular season games for the Bengals.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel have been cleared to play, the team announced.

Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel have been cleared to play in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.



Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel have been cleared to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

McCaffrey, 26, had missed two practices this week with a calf injury after rushing for 35 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round.

Acquired by the 49ers mid-season, the former Stanford back amassed 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season.

Samuel, 27, had been dealing with an ankle injury. The South Carolina Gamecock alum recorded 56 receptions for 632 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is recovering from a broken foot, is listed as out.

Running back Elijah Mitchell is listed as questionable with a groin injury. The second-year back has 279 yards on 45 carries in the regular season. Mitchell ran for 51 yards on 14 carries in the 49ers' win over the Cowboys.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles enter Sunday's NFC Championship with no major injuries.

Offensive lineman Lane Johnson (groin) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) were full participants, while linebacker T.J. Edwards (ankle) was limited on Friday.