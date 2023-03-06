Frank Clark's time with the Kansas City Chiefs appears to be at its end.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the agent for the 29-year-old defensive end and the team were unable to come to an agreement on a reworked contract and the expectation is that the Super Bowl champions will now release Clark.

Chiefs and Frank Clark’s agent Erik Burkhardt were unable to find common ground on a reworked deal during several conversations at the combine and the expectation now is that Kansas City will release the 29-year-old DE who is the NFL’s third all-time leading postseason sack… https://t.co/IqjwATIWSt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2023

Clark was set to enter the second year of a two-year, $30.175 million deal. His release would carry a dead cap hit of $7.675 million.

A second-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Michigan, Clark was acquired by the Chiefs at the 2019 NFL Draft and has won two Super Bowls with the team.

Clark appeared in 15 games last season, recording 39 tackles and 5.0 sacks.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Clark's 13.5 postseason sacks are third-most in NFL history.

For his eight-year career, Clark has 58.5 sacks.