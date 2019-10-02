Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will practice with the team Wednesday, according to head coach Andy Reid.

Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill will practice today, per Andy Reid. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2019

Hills suffered a sternoclavicular joint injury in Week 1 and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

The Chiefs face the Indianapolis Colts in the Week 5 Sunday Nighter.