Who will Chiefs turn to at punter after releasing Colquitt?

YORK, S.C. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested on several charges Tuesday in South Carolina, including possessing marijuana or hash, driving with an open container of alcohol and resisting arrest.

The 28-year-old Breeland, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was being held at the York County Jail, according to the facility's online records.

Breeland started 15 of 16 regular-season games and all three post-season contests for Kansas City this past season. He had seven tackles and an interception in the Chiefs' 31-20 victory over San Francisco in the Super Bowl in February.

Breeland, who played his college ball at Clemson, re-signed with the Chiefs earlier this month.

Breeland was charged by the York County Sheriff's Office with driving without a license, driving with an open container of alcohol, possession of less than 28 grams of marijuana or 10 grams of hash and resisting arrest.

Breeland is a 5-foot-11, 195-pound defensive back from Allendale, South Carolina. He played for the Tigers from 2011-13 before leaving after his junior season. Breeland played four seasons with Washington before moving to Green Bay in 2018 and then the Chiefs this year.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com//NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL