Alex Gordon is heading back to Kansas City.

According to Jerry Flanagan of MLB.com, Gordon and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a one-year deal for $4 million.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are to have him back. Probably the second greatest player to ever wear a Royals uniform. What he means to this team and this city goes beyond numbers. He instantly makes any team better," teammate Whit Merrifield told Flanagan.

General manager Dayton Moore also told Flanagan that while the Royals are not even thinking of trading Gordon at the moment, the outfielder did waive his 10-5 clause that gives any big league veteran the right to refuse a trade once they hit 10 years of service and five years with the same team. Gordon has spent his entire 13-year career with the Royals.

In 150 games last season, Gordon hit 13 home runs and drove in 76 runs while slashing .266/.345/.396.

The 35-year-old is a three-time All-Star, a seven-time Gold Glove Award winner and helped the Royals to a World Series in 2015.

He is a native of Lincoln, NB.